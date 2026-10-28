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Home / Chandigarh / Sector 11 girls' college wins PU zonal youth fest overall trophy

Sector 11 girls' college wins PU zonal youth fest overall trophy

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Nitin Jain
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Winners of various events at the 67th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival organised at a college in Jhar Sahib in Ludhiana district.
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Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11, Chandigarh, has won the overall trophy at the 67th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, held at Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Jhar Sahib, in Ludhiana district from October 23 to 26.

The college secured the top position through performances across creative arts, performing arts and literary events, competing against Panjab University and its affiliated colleges. The victory takes the college’s overall trophy tally to 12. It had won the title for 11 consecutive years until 2024, according to the college.

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Principal Prof Anita Kaushal congratulated the participating students, award winners and their mentors, crediting their hard work, discipline and team spirit for the achievement. She said the success reflected the college’s commitment to holistic education, women’s empowerment and the all-round development of young women. She added that such accomplishments encouraged students to pursue excellence with confidence, determination and creativity.

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