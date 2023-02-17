Sector 18 school log victory in opening tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

Sukhdev scored 12 points to help New Public School, Sector 18, record a (18-08) win over St Soldier’s School in the opening match of the 1st J Saupin Memorial Basketball Tournament today.

In the second match, St John’s School, Sector 26, recorded a (17-11) win over St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, as Savya topped the score chart by contributing six points. The host team of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, recorded a (22-10) win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25. Agamvir Singh contributed six points to the team’s win.

Learning Paths School, Moahli, defeated Saupin’s School, Mohali, (19-15) as Angadveer gathered eight points for the side. Vivek High School, Sector 38, recorded a (20-14) win over St Soldier’s School as Vibhu scored highest nine points. Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated St Xavier’s School (21-09) with Ansh scoring eight points.