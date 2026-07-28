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Home / Chandigarh / Sector 22 Shastri Market traders seek nod to set up temporary sheds during revamp

Sector 22 Shastri Market traders seek nod to set up temporary sheds during revamp

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Traders of Shastri Market, Sector 22-C, on Monday sought early permission to set up temporary sheds in the parking area to run their business during the rejuvenation of the market.

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Traders led by Mukesh Goyal, president of Shastri Market Welfare Association, submitted a representation to Mayor Saurabh Joshi during a public hearing held at his office. Goyal said the layout plan of the Shastri Market Rejuvenation Project was approved and the commencement of the work was set to commence soon. He said in view of this, permission from the department concerned was required to install temporary sheds for a period of approximately one year.

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To ensure that no booth holder suffered any loss of livelihood during the execution of the project, the association proposed to install these temporary sheds in the parking area in front of booth numbers 17-20. The association undertook to bear the revenue loss suffered by the MC on account of the temporary occupation of the parking area.

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Meanwhile, over 500 residents raised their grievances during the public hearing. Among the issues raised were relocation of vendors from the Sector 15-A vending zone, strengthening of door-to-door waste collection, sanitation in residential sectors and villages, repair of roads and internal streets, maintenance of streetlights, improvement of parks and green belts, desilting of drains, removal of encroachments, parking management, horticulture works and other essential civic amenities.

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