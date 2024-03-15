Chandigarh: Sector 22 trader duped of Rs 3.5L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A shopkeeper has been duped of Rs 3.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters. Harpreet Singh, who runs a mobile phone business at the Sector 22 market, reported that he received a call from a person who claimed to be from Ravi Telecom, New Delhi. The caller duped him on the pretext of selling mobile phone at wholesale rates. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS'

Chandigarh: In an effort to enhance accessibility and ensure effective public service delivery, the UT Administration has decided to reserve Wednesdays for public engagement.— TNS

Panel discussion on millets

Mohali: A panel discussion was organised by New India Development Foundation at Chandigarh University in Gharuan here on Thursday. Research scientists, eminent international agricultural experts and entrepreneurs from seven countries took part in the discussion. They brainstormed various aspects of millets, a sustainable solution for global hunger and malnutrition crisis in developing and third world nations. TNS

Programme for college Faculty

Mohali: A faculty development programme, ‘Pedovention’, was conducted by the Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Rayat Bahra Dental College and Hospital, on the college campus. Among those invited were Dr Ashima Goyal, head of the department at the PGI, and Dr Suma Sogi, HoD at the MMCDR, Mullana.

