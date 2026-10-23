DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Sector 23 burglary case cracked in Chandigarh; 3 arrested with jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh

Sector 23 burglary case cracked in Chandigarh; 3 arrested with jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police have arrested three persons, who were allegedly involved in a burglary at a Sector 23 house, and recovered gold and silver jewellery, besides cash and some documents from them.

The accused have been identified as Basant, alias Bashu (27), a resident of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38 (West); and Vikas (25) and Akash, alias Buchi (25), both residents of EWS Flats, Maloya.

Advertisement

According to the police, the burglary took place at a Sector 23 house of Siddharth Gulati on October 20 night.

Advertisement

The accused made off with gold jewellery, cash and documents. Gulati caught Basant on the spot, while Vikas and Akash fled with the loot, which was valued at over Rs 25 lakh.

A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station on October 21 under Sections 305, 331(4), 3(5) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following Gulati’s complaint.

Advertisement

A team led by sub-inspector Suneel Kumar, in-charge of Sector 22 police post, arrested Basant and recovered a part of the loot from him.

Vikas and Akash were also arrested the same day.

The recovered items include gold bangles, a ring, earrings, two pendants and a necklace set, besides five pairs of silver anklets, about Rs 6,200 cash, and documents such as a driving licence and an Aadhaar card. The police also seized a Pulsar motorcycle, a hammer and a pair of pliers allegedly used in the crime.

Basant had a case against him in 2018 at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula, under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 307 of the IPC. Vikas and Akash have no criminal record. All three have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts