Sector 23 burglary case cracked in Chandigarh; 3 arrested with jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh

The Chandigarh Police have arrested three persons, who were allegedly involved in a burglary at a Sector 23 house, and recovered gold and silver jewellery, besides cash and some documents from them.

The accused have been identified as Basant, alias Bashu (27), a resident of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38 (West); and Vikas (25) and Akash, alias Buchi (25), both residents of EWS Flats, Maloya.

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According to the police, the burglary took place at a Sector 23 house of Siddharth Gulati on October 20 night.

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The accused made off with gold jewellery, cash and documents. Gulati caught Basant on the spot, while Vikas and Akash fled with the loot, which was valued at over Rs 25 lakh.

A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station on October 21 under Sections 305, 331(4), 3(5) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following Gulati’s complaint.

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A team led by sub-inspector Suneel Kumar, in-charge of Sector 22 police post, arrested Basant and recovered a part of the loot from him.

Vikas and Akash were also arrested the same day.

The recovered items include gold bangles, a ring, earrings, two pendants and a necklace set, besides five pairs of silver anklets, about Rs 6,200 cash, and documents such as a driving licence and an Aadhaar card. The police also seized a Pulsar motorcycle, a hammer and a pair of pliers allegedly used in the crime.

Basant had a case against him in 2018 at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula, under Sections 147, 148, 149 and 307 of the IPC. Vikas and Akash have no criminal record. All three have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.