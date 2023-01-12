 Sector 23 pool filled, Sports Department sits on contract : The Tribune India

Sector 23 pool filled, Sports Department sits on contract

Sector 23 pool filled, Sports Department sits on contract

All-weather swimming pool at Sector 23 is all set for operations. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 11

Though the all-weather swimming pool has been filled to capacity, the lethargic approach of the UT Sports Department continues as it is yet to officially award the contract to run this facility.

Owing to repairs, the pool had been shut down in April last year and had remained closed for the entire summer session. Recently, the repair work was completed and the pool was filled to capacity this week. However, the department is yet to award the contract for operating the facility officially.

Sources claimed a contractor had been chosen to run the facility, but no official order had been passed in this regard. After the contractor takes over the facility, it will take a few days to heat the pool water.

Meanwhile, the department didn’t bother about opening membership or releasing fee structure. The winter session will end in March.

“It’s been more than two days that the pool has been filled to capacity. There’s no leakage and everything has been checked. The pool is ready to operate,” said an official.

An official of the Sports Department said, “A contractor has been shortlisted for operating the technical part at the pool. However, the person concerned is yet to receive the official orders. In such a case, the opening of the pool has got delayed. Given the weather conditions in Chandigarh, it will take, at least, three or four days to heat the water at body temperature.” The process is now being delayed for reasons best known to the officials. The city, which has more than 10 swimming pools, a majority of indoor facilities, has not a single operational pool this winter season so far. The Sector 23 all-weather pool is the only facility that operates in winter.

To operate six hours a day

  • While the Sports Department is yet to say a word on the fee structure, sources claimed the pool would remain open for six hours on all working days — from 6 am to 9 am in the morning and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening.
  • There will be different slots for professional swimmers, amateur members (men and women) and family members.
  • “The department is yet to decide on the fee, but it’s most likely that the half-fee (of winter season) will be charged from the members,” claimed an official.

Contractor shortlisted

A contractor has been shortlisted for operating the technical part at the pool. However, the person concerned is yet to receive the official orders. — An official of the Sports Department

