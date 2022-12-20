Sector 23 squash court may be handed over to college

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 19

Having failed to run it for years, the UT Sports Department is in the process of handing over the squash court at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, to the college authorities.

The UT Adviser has recently hinted at sharing government sports complexes with local sports associations. However, the UT Administration has framed no rules yet for renting or leasing out complexes to local sports associations in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, sources in the college claimed that squash court would be used to manage classes for the master’s course.

The squash court, which had been neglected by the Sports Department for years, has been lying locked. It has almost no mention on list of sports facilities of the department.

The court, which has been built in a normal room, instead of a glass unit, attracts no players. No coach has been deputed there for years.

The department has 10 squash courts at various coaching centres.

“The college authorities have requested the Sports Department to hand over the court, which exists in a room, to them. The facility has been lying locked and should be put to some use. This ‘court’ is not even a practice facility as it’s not built as per the national or international standards. Moreover, one court cannot host any matches or tournaments,” said an official, seeking anonymity.

“It should be rather used for students. There are around 10 squash courts in Chandigarh and the nearest from here (Sector 23) is located the Sector 34 sports complex,” the official added. The college authorities and the Director, Sports, had discussed the matter at an informal meeting held last week, confirmed the sources.

While officials in the department were tight-lipped, others believe the court should be handed over to the college authorities considering the state of neglect it was in. “The facility is like a white elephant. The department hasn’t used it for years and it will be in the same state for years to come. So, it should be handed over to the college, so that they can use it for their purpose. The administration has constructed 10 squash courts, but practically, they can’t hire 10 squash coaches. So, the department should take a wise decision,” claimed an official.