Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

A couple residing in Sector 25 has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the police with 103 gram of heroin.

The police said they got information that the couple, Sahil (26) and Samta, alias Sano (19), were involved in drug peddling, following which the duo was arrested at a naka near Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

While 85 gram of heroin was recovered from Sahil, 18 gram of drug was found on his wife. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the couple at the Sector 26 police station.

The police said Sahil had a tainted past. He was previously involved in three cases — one of the NDPS Act and two of quarrel.