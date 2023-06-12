Sector 25 houses being sold on forged papers: Councillor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

A resident of Sector 25 has been booked by the police on a complaint filed by the local councillor.

The councillor has alleged that the suspect sold houses at the Sector 25 colony on the basis of forged documents. It has also been alleged that nearly 200 houses have been sold illegally.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Ward No. 16, Poonam, in her complaint to the police, has alleged that Balwinder, along with other persons, is selling houses in the colony on the basis of forged allotment and possession letters.

The councillor has alleged that this is not possible without the connivance of employees of the Estate Office. The innocent people, who are unaware of the fraud, are being sold the houses for rates between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. The suspects also issue receipts to the buyers, she alleged.

The councillor has also provided the police with forged documents of several houses. “One of the houses has been sold twice on the basis of forged documents,” she said.

Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) 467 (forgery of valuable will, security etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 11 police station and started investigation.