Sector 26 club in Chandigarh fined Rs 2,000 for serving hookah sans nod

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 25

TPS Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Boulevard Club, Sector 26, Chandigarh, for serving hookahs without permission.

The court has imposed the fine on Mohit Singh, in-charge of the club, after he pleaded guilty of the offences punishable under Sections 188 and 270 of the IPC and Section 58 of the Disaster and Management Act.

As per the prosecution, during a checking on January 30, 2021, the police found that the accused, being in-charge of Boulevard Club, Sector 26, Chandigarh, was serving hookahs to boys and girls during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite being prohibited by the District Magistrate, Chandigarh, through the order issued on December 11, 2020.

The prosecution said the accused did an act t hat was likely to spread Covid-19 infection, which was dangerous to life. Hence, FIR for the offences punishable under Sections 188 and 270 of the IPC and Section 58 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against him. The accused was arrested. After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court.

Finding a prima facie case, a notice of accusation under Sections 188 and 270 of the IPC and Section 58 of the Disaster Management Act was served upon him, to which he pleaded guilty and did not claim trial.

The court said since the accused had pleaded guilty with free consent and voluntarily, he was held guilty under Sections 188 and 270 of the IPC and Section 58 of the Disaster Management Act. The court ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 188 of the IPC, a fine of Rs 500 under Section 270 of the IPC and a fine of Rs 500 under Section 58 of the Disaster and Management Act . The court said in case of default of payment of fine, the accused would undergo simple imprisonment for one month.