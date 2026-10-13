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Home / Chandigarh / Sector 26 mandi remains mired in slush despite Governor’s visits

Sector 26 mandi remains mired in slush despite Governor’s visits

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Rotten vegetables and slush on a road at the Sector 26 mandi on Monday. RAVI KUMAR
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Waterlogging, muddy slush and inadequate drainage continue to plague the Sector 26 mandi during rain, despite four visits by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, and directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Every spell of rain exposes the poor condition of the city’s main wholesale market. Despite repeated directions from the UT Administrator, sanitation and drainage remain persistent concerns at the mandi.

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Vendors said that although routine cleaning was carried out, vegetable waste mixed with rainwater and mud turned into slippery slush, making movement difficult for traders and visitors. A visit to the market revealed waterlogging at the exit point towards the Police Lines and outside the mandi’s boundary wall. Shopkeepers and traders said the existing infrastructure was inadequate to tackle the problem and called for an upgraded drainage system and renovation of the market.

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The Administration has already prohibited retail vendors from operating inside the wholesale market. However, traders said improvements in sanitation and waste management were essential to maintaining hygiene and ensuring smooth movement within the premises. Rajender Singh, a trader, said a major overhaul of the mandi was needed to address the recurring problems of muddy slush and waterlogging.

Residents of the Sector 26 Police Lines also complained about the foul smell emanating from waste accumulating near their premises.

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Brij Mohan, president of the Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, said the mandi required comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, particularly to its drainage network and approach roads. He said the recurring problem could not be resolved through cleaning drives alone and required long-term measures to prevent water from accumulating during rain.

Officials said infrastructure improvement works had been planned for the wholesale market. The proposed measures include improved drainage, upgraded internal roads, designated parking areas and better traffic management. These are expected to improve hygiene and ease congestion at the mandi.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier taken serious note of the unhygienic conditions in the market following reports of heaps of rotten vegetables, muddy roads and poor civic maintenance. It had directed the Chandigarh Administration and the Market Committee to ensure proper sanitation and remove encroachments affecting the smooth functioning of the wholesale market.

Following the UT Administrator’s recent visit, the Mandi Committee secretary was also transferred.

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