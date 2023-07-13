Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Chandigarh, July 12
The Market Committee office building in Sector 26 has been declared unsafe. The employees have been shifted to another building in the area on a temporary basis.
An official of the Marketing Board said the building had been declared unsafe after a report of the Punjab Engineering College.
The office was constructed in 1976 and it had developed cracks. More than 50 employees work in the office.
