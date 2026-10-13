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Home / Chandigarh / Sector 3 Panchkula's govt vet hospital to get upgrades, including Rs 25-lakh ambulance, ECG machine

Sector 3 Panchkula's govt vet hospital to get upgrades, including Rs 25-lakh ambulance, ECG machine

Haryana Govt approves infrastructure upgrade, rapid diagnostic tests and additional staff at the Pet Animal Medical Centre, which handled 24,401 outpatient cases in 2025-26

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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To strengthen veterinary healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana Government has approved a comprehensive upgrade of the Pet Animal Medical Centre (PAMC) in Panchkula’s Sector 3, including advanced diagnostic equipment, a modern animal ambulance and renovation of the hospital building.

The decisions were taken at the 8th meeting of the Governing Council of the Pet Animal Health Society (PAHS), chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday, with a focus on making specialised veterinary treatment more accessible, affordable and efficient.

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The governing council approved the introduction of an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, and rapid diagnostic testing facilities for canine distemper, parvovirus, leptospirosis and blood-borne infections. An annual allocation of Rs 1 lakh has been proposed for procuring rapid diagnostic kits.

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The council also approved the repair and renovation of the PAMC building, which has been providing veterinary services since 2009. To improve accessibility, particularly for large, injured and immobile animals, the council cleared the installation of a 10-passenger lift connecting the hospital’s floors. The lift is expected to facilitate access to the ophthalmology and diagnostic units located on the first floor.

Strengthening emergency veterinary services was another priority. The council approved the purchase of a new animal ambulance at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh. The proposed vehicle will be equipped with an air-conditioned cabin, emergency oxygen supply, basic first-aid facilities, multi-parameter monitoring equipment, a stretcher and intravenous fluid administration facilities.

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To ensure the smooth functioning of expanded facilities, the council also approved additional manpower, including two animal attendants or multipurpose workers, an accountant-cum-storekeeper, three security guards and a data entry operator.

These personnel will support specialised treatment units, maintain financial and inventory records, strengthen security and improve digital record management.

Reviewing PAMC’s performance, the council noted that it has emerged as an important veterinary referral facility for Haryana and neighbouring states.

Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Vijay Singh Dahiya informed that the centre handled 24,401 outpatient cases during 2025-26, compared with 23,056 in 2024-25 and 21,129 in 2023-24.

Laboratory investigations increased from 3,267 in 2023-24 to 4,407 in 2025-26, while X-ray examinations rose from 1,625 to 1,901 during the same period.

During the first five months of the current financial year, from April 1 to August 31, 2026, the centre recorded 11,106 outpatient cases, including street dog cases, and performed 101 surgeries, 1,807 laboratory investigations, 870 X-ray examinations and 105 ultrasound examinations.

The meeting further examined staffing arrangements and duty schedules to improve the availability of specialist veterinarians and ensure efficient utilisation of hospital resources.

With the addition of modern medical equipment, affordable medicines, improved infrastructure and trained support staff, the Panchkula facility is expected to play a larger role in delivering accessible veterinary healthcare across the region.

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