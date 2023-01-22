Sector 30 back lanes to be repaired

Chandigarh, January 21
All broken or ‘kutcha’ back service lanes in Sector 30-B here will be repaired and converted into concrete.
The lanes were in a dilapidated condition and residents had been demanding that these should be repaired.
The broken lanes witnessed waterlogging during rainy season.
“The work of cementing the back service lanes started today. It will take about two months to complete the work, which will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 11 lakh,” said Taruna Mehta, the area councillor, who formally inaugurated the project today.
“The lanes were built about 16-17 years ago. Later, these were dug up from time to time for laying of pipelines and other works, but were not fixed. There are six such lanes in Sector 30-B,” added the AAP leader.
