Sector 36 man held for snatching purse

Chandigarh, July 7
A man has been arrested by the city police for allegedly snatching a woman’s purse. Complainant Preeti Agnihorti, a resident of Sector 23, reported a scooter-borne miscreant snatched her purse containing Rs 3,000 and important documents near her house on July 5.
During investigation, the police found that the scooter was stolen from Mohali. The police later arrested the accused, identified as Harmeet Singh, alias Noor (25), a resident of Sector 36, recovered the purse from his possession. They claimed the accused was involved in multiple cases of snatching and theft.
