Sector 38 man loses Rs 5L in online fraud

Chandigarh: An unidentified fraudster duped a Sector 38 resident on the pretext of selling a used car. Complainant Amit alleged the accused listed a fake car on a mobile app for which he paid Rs 5.09 lakh. A case has been registered at Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Passersby nab snatcher at Sec 41

Chandigarh: A snatcher was nabbed by passersby while he was trying to flee. The police said the victim, a Mohali resident, had come to Krishna Market, Sector 41, when Ravi Kumar (40) of Maloya colony allegedly snatched her gold chain. He was nabbed by people present at the market. A case has been lodged at Sector 39 police station. TNS

Pedestrian hit by truck, dies

Chandigarh: A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck. Complainant Gurdeep Singh alleged Ranbir Singh of Kharar was hit by a truck driven by one Shyam Lal at Sarangpur village. The victim was rushed to the GMSH, Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries. TNS

Fake number on scooter, 1 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Ram Darbar resident for using a fake registration number on his scooter. Complainant Rakesh Kumar of Makhan Majra alleged Nikhil was using his vehicle’s registration number on his scooter. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

