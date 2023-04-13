Sector 38 woman awarded 12-year RI in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 12

Rejecting a plea of leniency, Rajeev K Beri, Judge, Special Court, has sentenced 34-year-old Deepa of Sector 38-D here to 12-year rigorous imprisonment in an NDPS case registered two years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict.

“The nature of offence and the recovery of a commercial quantity of 44.5 gram of contraband containing Buprenorphine from the possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat her with leniency lest it give a wrong signal to the society, thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances which are hazardous, damaging and are potential reason for spoiling the youth,” says the court in the order.

The convict prayed for leniency saying that she is first offender, has a son, who is blind, and a daughter aged about 16. There is no one in the family to look after them as her husband also is in the jail.

According to the prosecution, the woman was arrested on January 31, 2021, near the Sector 39/40 intersection with a bag containing 28 injections of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each) and 22 injections of buprenorphine (2 ml each). She failed to show any valid licence for keeping the banned drugs.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges for the offences punishable under Section 22 of the NDPS against the accused, to which she pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

Her counsel argued no independent witness joined in the police proceedings at any point of time.

The Public Prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court said that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. The total weight of these buprenorphine injections was 44.5 grams, which is commercial in nature. In view of this, the accused is held guilty.