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Home / Chandigarh / Sector 39 mandi auction fails third time in a row

Sector 39 mandi auction fails third time in a row

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A man dries grain in the Sector 39 mandi. File photo
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The auction of commercial sites at the new mandi in Sector 39 has once again failed to attract bidders, with all 23 SCO sites remaining unsold for the third consecutive time.

The State Agricultural Marketing Board, UT, had invited fresh bids for the e-auction of 23 SCO sites at the new mandi. Auctions had earlier been held in September and October. In September, the process was cancelled after only one technical bid was received for the 23 sites.

The sites, numbered 24 to 46, were to be allotted on a leasehold basis. The reserve price had been substantially increased, with each 100.23-sq-m (119.874-sq-yd) site carrying a reserve price of Rs 5.30 crore.

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 10.61 lakh was fixed for each site. Corner sites, numbered 24 and 46, attracted an additional 5 per cent charge. The sites were first offered for e-auction in March 2025, when the reserve price for each was fixed at Rs 3.70 crore. Bids were received for 12 of the 23 sites in that auction.

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However, the allotment process was stalled after the matter reached the Supreme Court. Following the court’s decision in December 2025, the way was cleared for allotting the 12 sites to the successful bidders.

For the latest auction, all eligible buyers, including traders from outside Chandigarh, were allowed to participate. No preference was given to commission agents (arhtiyas) from the Sector 26 mandi.

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