Sector 4 park turned into golf practice area, residents fume

No permission granted by MC to take over this place for maintenance

A gardener waters the putting range on the green belt at Sector 4, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 15

A golf practice area has come up at a neighbourhood park in Sector 4 here, without any official permission.

Just beautification work

Manipal Dhariwal, who is maintaining the park, said, “There is no golf course. It has been done just for the beautification of the area after getting due approval from a committee formed by the local RWA. Funds required for the beautification work were provided by me.”

Approval given by garden committee

Brigadier (retd) A Kapila, President, RWA, Sector 4, said, “This work was approved by our RWA garden committee. Horticulture JE and councillor are aware of the matter. The process to take over the park for maintenance officially is already in final stages.”

A local resident said, “The government property has been converted into a golf practice area. How is it possible that officials of the MC’s horticulture or electricity wing are not aware of it? Some residents play golf there in the evening. Has the MC allowed certain individuals to use the park as per their convenience?”

“A track for walkers was to be laid here, but the work was not carried out due to some pressure. Sometimes, people, who come to sit in the park, are turned away. How can a few people encroach on a park in the name of maintaining it?” asked another resident.

Unlike other parks, the local Residents Welfare Association or a group of residents has not taken over the park from the MC for maintenance. “But they are still maintaining it. They applied for permission to maintain the park once, but have not been granted the same so far,” said an MC source.

According to sources, the golf practice area has been developed by a local resident who lives near the park. “It is illegal and the park should be solely for public use,” said a resident, opposing the golf course.

Local councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said: “Residents of the area said they were maintaining the park properly as an open green area for all. I will get the matter checked. No complaint has come to me regarding this till now.” When Chandigarh Tribune asked him had the residents taken over the park from the MC either for maintenance or building a golf practice area with due permission, the answer was in the negative.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “The matter is not to my knowledge, but I will get a physical inspection of the park done. If any violation is found, we will get it removed.”

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

