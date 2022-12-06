Sector 44 school goes paperless

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

For speeding up the movement of files, the e-Office Module was launched by HPS Brar, Director School Education, UT, at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 44-B, here.

It is the first school in Chandigarh to go paperless. This has been possible due to the efforts of Principal Rani, Dr Tejvir Kaur and Sarika.

Brar congratulated the Principal and the staff for making the school work paperless. He said all other schools of the city will soon follow the same.