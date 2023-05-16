Sector 44 spikers bring laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Spikers of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, brought laurels in the recently concluded ICSE Inter-School U-16 Volleyball Tournament held at Tender Heart School, Sector 33.

A total of eight ICSE schools from the tricity participated in the tournament. The boys’ team claimed the title, while the girls’ team bagged the second position in the tourney. In the final, the boys’ team defeated hosts Tender Heart School (3-2). The team was represented by Ansh Raj Bramta, Hari Kishan Godara Sagar, Gursimranjot, Raghav Kapil, Vansh Thakur, Raj Yadav, Tanish Kundu, Abdul Samad, Jugraj Singh, Ujjwal Sharma and Hardik Singh.

In the girls’ U-16 category, the Sector 44 team went down against hosts (0-3). The team comprised of Vanshika Dogra, Naina, Jasleen, Avni Basera, Iknoor Kaur, Jhanvi Tayal, Geet Pahwa, Gracy Rose, Manjot Kaur, Pratishtha, Deepinder, Poonam and Samreet Kaur. The school management congratulated the teams and their coach Madan Tiwari.