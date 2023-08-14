 Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Trash of bulk generators to be processed in ward only

Instant mixed waste disposal machine at the plant.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 13

The city’s first decentralised garbage processing plant at Sehaj Safai Kendra (SSK), Sector 49, was made functional yesterday. It will take care of waste of four housing societies of southern sectors, which have been identified as bulk waste generators (BWGs) by the local Municipal Corporation.

According to the civic body, the move, a first in the city, makes Ward Number 35 an “Atmanirbhar ward” as the bulk waste generated by it will be processed within the ward only. A trial run for processing both wet as well as dry garbage has been started and soon, the garbage collected from these societies will be processed here.

We have no problem if the MC runs the plant on its own. But, the adjoining societies will have issues such as foul smell. Secondly, penalties earlier imposed on us should be withdrawn. —Ashwani Kumar, Telehose Society

Since the RWAs of the societies refused to sign an MoU to process and maintain the plant, the corporation is expected to run it on its own, said an MC official, adding that they are working on who will transport the garbage to the plant.

“We have no problem if the MC runs the plant on its own. But, the adjoining societies will have issues such as foul smell. Secondly, penalties earlier imposed on us on account of non-processing of in-house waste should be withdrawn at the earliest,” said Ashwani Kumar, vice-president, Telehose Cooperative Society.

It is a compost-cum-RDF machine. While the compost machine was bought for Rs 22 lakh, Rs 18 lakh was spent on civil works. The machine has been purchased with the MPLAD fund. Mixed or segregated waste will be converted into RDF (refuse derived fuel) pellets with a good calorific value. A separate machine will make pellets and it will cost about Rs 2.5 lakh.

The civic body is implementing this pilot project in this ward as it has four BWGs. These societies had been penalised for not processing their waste themselves, which is mandatory under the solid waste management rules. Their contention was that they did not have enough space inside the societies to process the waste.

According to the corporation, Pushpac Enclave, Sector 49; Progressive Society, Telehose Society, Sec 50; and Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 48, have from 305 to 597 households. They produce a total of 491 metric tonne of dry waste and 958 metric tonne of wet garbage every day.

Working on waste transportation: MC

