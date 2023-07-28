Sector 49 man acquitted of rape charge

Chandigarh, July 27
Swati Sehgal, Special Judge, Fast Track Court, has acquitted Guddu of Sector 49 who was arrested in a rape case after the prosecution failed to prove charges. The police had registered the FIR against the accused in October, 2019, for offences punishable under Sections 376(1), 376 (2)(N), and 506 of the IPC.
The complainant alleged her husband was a drunkard and their neighbour Guddu, on the pretext of helping her, raped her. SPS Bhullar, counsel for the accused, contended there were contradictions in complainant’s versions.
