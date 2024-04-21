Sector 5 firing case; Court dismisses accused’s plea to declare him juvenile

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

An NIA court here has dismissed a plea of an accused, who was arrested in connection with a firing incident at Sector 5 on January 19, to declare him juvenile.

Attackers fired bullets at the house of a businessman, who had received an extortion call from gangster Goldy Brar, the police said.

A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police on January 20, but later it was transferred to the NIA on the direction issued by the Union Home Ministry. The central investigation agency registered a fresh FIR on March 8.

In an application moved before the court, the accused said his date of birth was July 6, 2006, and on the date of alleged offence, he was less than 18 years, and as such, he be declared a juvenile.

The NIA challenged the claim, saying the accused’s application was not sustainable as a character certificate produced by him was not a valid document.

After hearing arguments, the court said documents as produced by the accused in support of his contention was an Aadhaar card mentioning his date of birth as July 6, 2006.

The accused has no birth certificate and mentioned different date of birth in different schools. In the absence of any original document of the accused, and in view the inquiry conducted by the NIA, and the certificates as produced by the accused seems to be forged, and no reliance can be placed upon them, the court said. The plea filed by the accused has no merit, and the same was accordingly dismissed, the court said.

Meanwhile, the NIA has moved another application for extension of period of investigation and judicial custody of the accused beyond the period of 90 days to 180 days.

The court will hear the application on April 22.

