Sector 5 firing case: NIA claims accused used QR code to transfer proceeds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has claimed that the accused arrested in the firing case that took place in Sector 5, Chandigarh, used QR codes to transfer proceeds of narcotics sale in bank accounts. This revelation has been made by the NIA before a court while seeking four-day remand of two accused Amritpal Singh and Kamalpreet Singh. Eight accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The case was registered after a firing incident took place at the house of the businessman on January 19. The bullets fired by the attackers hit the businessman’s car. Initially, the case was registered by the Chandigarh Police on January 20, but later it was transferred to the NIA on the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs and a fresh FIR was registered on March 8.

It is claimed that the complainant had received an extortion call from gangster Goldy Brar. When he did not pay, his aides fired gunshots to scare him.

In the application seeking police remand, the NIA claimed that during investigation, it had emerged that accused Amritpal had disclosed that accused Gurpreet Singh used to send him QR code with directions to deposit part of the proceeds of narcotics sale in bank account. He has also revealed that he had used bank account of his friend for depositing funds in the bank account suggested by Gurpreet.

The NIA claimed that Kamalpreet was associated with Amritpal and had helped him in channelising the proceeds of the drug sale. The accused have not revealed the names of those persons who are believed to be part of a larger conspiracy. Their custodial examination is urgently needed to know the source/supplier of narcotics and source destination of the terror funds and proceeds of narcotics, the NIA added.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted four-day remand of Amritpal and Kamalpreet. Meanwhile the court has dismissed bail application of Sarabjit Singh, another accused in the case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.