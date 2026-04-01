Sector 5 locals seek entry curbs, regulated parking to ease traffic

A delegation of Sector 5 residents met Chandigarh Director General of Police, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, on Friday to raise concerns over worsening traffic conditions in their neighbourhood. Led by councillor Maheshinder Singh and resident Munish Dhawan, the group submitted a memorandum highlighting how weekend tourism has disrupted daily life.

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The congestion is largely attributed to the sector’s proximity to major attractions such as Sukhna Lake, the Bird Park and the Rock Garden, which draw heavy footfall. Residents said internal roads are increasingly being used as bypass routes and unauthorised parking spaces. Roadside berms are frequently blocked, while the unregulated presence of vendors and rickshaws renders stretches nearly impassable during peak hours.

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To address the situation, the memorandum proposes a series of regulatory and infrastructural measures. A key recommendation is to restrict entry into Sector 5 on weekends between 4 pm and 7.30 pm, permitting access only to vehicles displaying valid resident stickers. The residents have also sought the installation of speed breakers, road dividers and security gates, noting that similar systems have proven effective in Mohali and Panchkula.

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The proposal further calls for the deployment of police personnel at key entry points and the diversion of tourist parking to designated stretches near the lake to prevent spillover into residential areas.

Dr Hooda reviewed the proposals and commended the residents for their proactive approach. He assured the delegation that the suggestions would be examined internally. Residents expressed hope that timely intervention would help restore a balance between tourism and the safety and tranquillity of the area.