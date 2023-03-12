Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

Gaurav Kanthwal

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

The Chandigarh-Mohali border at Sector 52-53 junction has been thrown open to road users. The barricading at the Chandigarh and Mohali side of the border was removed on Saturday morning. Police officials posted at the intersection said the movement of traffic has been normalised here. However, the police personnel, Chandigarh police and Mohali police, stationed at the spot are staying put for the time being. Traffic from Chandigarh side and Mohali side could be seen moving freely at the spot.

Nearly 500 cops, anti-riot police and mounted police were deputed with tippers to block roads earlier.

A massive violent protest erupted on February 8 at Sector 51-51 and Sector 52-53 intersections with scores of Chandigarh police personnel injured. After that the two stretches of road were closed for road users with heavy barricading at the spot. Since then, 31 representatives of protesters used to hold a two-hour peaceful sit-in at Sector 52-53 but the symbolic protest was stopped a few weeks earlier. Meanwhile, the Sector 51-52 road is still closed at the border. Security in Chandigarh and Mohali has been beefed up to maintain law and order in the area ahead of a G20 meeting G20.

