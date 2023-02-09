Sector 52 man convicted in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

A local court has held a 58-year-old man guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The convict, Harpal Singh, alias Raju, was arrested by the Operation Cell of the UT police with heroin.

According to the prosecution , Harpal Singh, a resident of Sector 52, was arrested from Sector 7 on September 4, 2021, with 111 gm of heroin. A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow.