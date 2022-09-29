Sector 7 resident loses Rs 97K to cybercriminal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

A Sector 7 resident lost Rs 97,304 to a cybercriminal posing as an executive of SBI customer care.

Complainant Rajmal claimed the suspect told him his debit card, which was blocked, had been restarted and he would be charged Rs 1,750 as monthly charges.

The fraudster further said if he wanted to surrender the debit card he would have to provide him with the card number and an OTP received on the mobile phone.

The unsuspecting victim shared the details and OTPs received, following which Rs 9,614 and Rs 38,000 were transferred from his bank account. When the victim told the fraudster the money had been deducted from his account, the suspect sent him a Google Pay request for a “refund”. However, on accepting the request, Rs 34,567 and Rs 15,123 more were debited from his account.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station and probe initiated.