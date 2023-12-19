Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Chandigarh, December 18
The 54-year-old man, who allegedly molested and shot at his colleague in Sector 7 on the night of December 14, today surrendered before a local court.
The accused, Dinesh, a resident of Delhi, was remanded in two-day police custody. The police said the weapon used in the crime was to be recovered. The victim, who lives in a government accommodation at Sector 7, was shot in the head. Her neighbours rushed her to the PGI and informed the police. Her husband, who lives in Gurugram, had alleged that the suspect had been harassing his wife.
A case was registered against the accused at the Sector 26 police station.
