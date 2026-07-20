Sector 83 shopkeepers cry foul over GMADA action

The fear of demolition hangs over 12 persons who have shops on the road leading from Manauli village to JLPL, Sector 82, in Sector 83.

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The one-and-a-half-decade-old market is in danger of being demolished as for the last three days, GMADA has been announcing demolition of shops. Traders rued that they had been running the shops for 15 years and had now been told to leave in just three days.

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They said that they should be given at least six months and should get at least Rs 5 lakh compensation per shop. They also appealed to GMADA officials and MLA Kulwant Singh to save them from being evicted.

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Former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu also went to the market today and said that the land on which the market was built was neither GMADA land, nor was there any GMADA project near it.

“GMADA officials have been told that no shopkeeper should be harassed. I will look into the matter,” said the MLA.