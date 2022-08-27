Sector 9 PNB official among 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified person and a Sector 9 PNB official have been booked for cheating. A Mani Majra resident claimed her Rs 2 lakh FD had matured in October 2021. Earlier this year, she asked the bank to release the amount, but was informed she had secured a loan of Rs 1.9 lakh against the FD. The complainant claimed she had neither taken a loan nor given consent to use FD as collateral. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

Theft at house in Sector 21

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported for the third time within a few months at a Sector 21-C house. An unidentified person stole bath fittings, including taps and showers, from washrooms and kitchen. The suspect also tried to open a trunk, but couldn’t break the locks. Col Daljit Singh (retd) said the house had been lying vacant for some time and it was the third such incident. A DDR has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

One booked for gold chain theft

Chandigarh: A woman allegedly stole a gold chain of a resident during a religious event at a Sector 22 temple. Complainant Rajni Sood, a resident of Sector 22, claimed on August 16, she had gone to the temple for a Janmashtami event, but while returning, she found her chain missing. On scouring CCTV footage, a woman was seen stealing the chain. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Camps to link Aadhaar, voter IDs

Panchkula: The District Election Office will hold area-wise special camps at a total of 25 places to link Aadhaar numbers with voter-ID list. The camps will be held from August 29 to December 23 wherein residents can fill and submit the form number 6B. The information was given by District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik. TNS