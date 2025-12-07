Sector17 gets another Aadhaar Seva centre

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office has operationalised a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the city.
UIDAI Director Jagdish Kumar inaugurated the centre in the presence of Deputy Director Tejinder Pal Singh at Sector 17.
Equipped with modern facilities, the centre will offer seamless Aadhaar enrolment and update services for residents of Chandigarh and neighbouring areas. The centre is expected to improve accessibility, reduce waiting time and provide a smoother service experience to citizens.
