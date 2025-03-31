Sectors welfare body holds meet

The Executive Committee Meeting of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) held at People Convention Centre, Sector 36, under the chairmanship of Baljinder Singh Bittu. The meeting was attended by the federating members of 79 Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs). Local MP Manish Tewari was the chief guest, and Prem Lata, Municipal Councillor, Sector 35, was among the special invitees.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman FOSWAC, Bittu alleged that the city has been orphaned by the MC and the administratio, while KL Aggarwal, President, RWA, Sector 13, alleged that there were no funds with even for small repair works.