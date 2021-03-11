Security beefed up for I-Day function in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 13

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Independence Day function to be held at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, tomorrow.

Police patrolling has been increased in the city. Policemen in plain clothes have been deployed at crowded places. Police verification of all hotels, guest houses, PGs and buildings in the city is being done for special surveillance on mischievous elements.

Apart from this, monitoring is being done by forming teams, including in-charges of all police stations. During night, people and vehicles coming through border nakas are being checked.

Giving information Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surinder Pal Singh said, “Around 400 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements in the city in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Ten special nakas have been set up around the Parade Ground. Nine permanent nakas on the city border have been alerted. Besides police vehicles, QRT, rider and PCR will also be present in the city.”

The DCP said, “There will be special check on mischievous elements and anti-social activities. Strict legal action will be taken against persons violating the law.” The DCP appealed to people not to touch any unclaimed object and immediately inform the police.

The Panchkula Police have also issued traffic advisory in view of the Independence Day programme at the Sector-5 Parade Ground. Commuters on all routes going towards the Parade Ground will be affected in view of the VVIP movement on the traffic lights 4/5 and 9-10 and Hafed Chowk. The police have advised commuters to avoid these routes.