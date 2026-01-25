DT
Home / Chandigarh / Security beefed up in Punjab, Haryana in view of Republic Day celebrations

Security beefed up in Punjab, Haryana in view of Republic Day celebrations

Tight security arrangements also made in Chandigarh    

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:07 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rehearsal for Republic Day at Parade Ground Phase-6 in Mohali on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Security has been beefed up across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

Security arrangements have been increased at key installations, bus stands, railway stations and government buildings at the district headquarters, officials said.

Security has also been strengthened in and around the venues where the Republic Day celebrations would be held, including where dignitaries would unfurl the national flag, they said.

Checkpoints have been set up at many locations across the two states, and vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Checkings were also carried out at railway stations.

Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday had said to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations, security had been beefed up across the state, with 6,000 additional police personnel pressed into service to keep vigil and carry out special operations.

The DGP had also asked all the Station House Officers (SHOs) and Gazetted Officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.

Notably, a blast on a railway track in the dedicated freight corridor in Sirhind in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district damaged the engine of a train and left a loco pilot injured on Friday night.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will unfurl the national flag at a state-level event on the occasion of Republic Day in Fazilka, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the flag in Hoshiarpur.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will unfurl the national flag at Panchkula, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will preside over the Republic Day function at Gurugram.

The Haryana Police has also strengthened security measures across the state ahead of Republic Day.

Police personnel are keeping a close vigil at sensitive locations to maintain law and order.

Tight security arrangements have also been made in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

