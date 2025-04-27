Security guard booked for defacing PM Narendra Modi’s poster in Chandigarh

The police have booked a Civil Hospital, Sector 45, security guard for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The matter surfaced when it was discovered that the security guard had drawn “black dots” on the PM’s forehead and ears, passing off as “bindi” and studs respectively, on a prominently displayed image promoting the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a 32-year-old resident of Rajpura.

Advertisement

Hospital officials quickly took action by replacing the damaged photograph and transferring the guard to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The Senior Medical Officer lodged a formal complaint.

The police registered a case and arrested Gurpreet Singh. Further investigation is underway. Hospital authorities said that the accused has been suspended pending further inquiry.