DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Security guard booked for defacing PM Narendra Modi’s poster in Chandigarh

Security guard booked for defacing PM Narendra Modi’s poster in Chandigarh

The matter surfaced when it was discovered that the security guard had drawn “black dots” on the PM’s forehead and ears
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:33 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police have booked a Civil Hospital, Sector 45, security guard for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The matter surfaced when it was discovered that the security guard had drawn “black dots” on the PM’s forehead and ears, passing off as “bindi” and studs respectively, on a prominently displayed image promoting the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a 32-year-old resident of Rajpura.

Advertisement

Hospital officials quickly took action by replacing the damaged photograph and transferring the guard to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The Senior Medical Officer lodged a formal complaint.

The police registered a case and arrested Gurpreet Singh. Further investigation is underway. Hospital authorities said that the accused has been suspended pending further inquiry.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper