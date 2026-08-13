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Home / Chandigarh / Security on PU campus stepped up ahead of student elections

Security on PU campus stepped up ahead of student elections

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Panjab University security personnel check vehicles at gate No. 2 as part of heightened security measures on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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A day after Panjab University received a bomb threat and amid plans to hold the PU Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections in the first week of September, security on the campus has been ramped up. Checkpoints have been set up, patrolling intensified and vehicles being regularly checked in coordination with the Chandigarh Police.

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Besides regulating the entry of vehicles and allowing only authorised vehicles on the premises, permanent checkpoints have been put outside the girls’ hostels to prevent the entry of outsiders.

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“In view of the recent bomb threat and the upcoming the students’ council elections, the security on the campus has been beefed up. The police have been informed about the current scenario,” said Vikram Singh, chief of university security.

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Recently, representatives of ABVP and Sath had a heated exchange outside the Law Auditorium, which was stopped with the interference of UT police personnel.

“The coming days are likely to see heightened emotions, and to control any public outrage or physical altercation, security measures have already been put in place. Once the election date is officially announced, intelligence agencies will also be engaged. The Chandigarh Police will also hold regular meetings with student leaders to make them aware about the rules and the importance a peaceful election,” said a university official, seeking anonymity.

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Last year, the university had enforced strict checking of four-wheelers without PU-issued stickers at its entry points so as to keep outsiders away and ensure smoother conduct of students’ council elections. The move was introduced only for day scholars who own four-wheelers. “Stickers will be mandatory for vehicles entering the university premises,” added the chief of university security.

The university identified nearly 4,000 vehicles belonging to day scholars that enter the campus. The university has already launched 24/7 security helpline numbers.

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