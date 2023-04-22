Security scare at IT Park hotel hosting IPL players

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The UT police were sent into a frenzy after discovering that three persons with criminal past were residing in the same hotel near IT Park where two IPL cricket teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, were also staying. The suspects were subsequently held under preventive measures. They were produced in the court today and were granted bail. were staying in the hotel.

According to sources, IT Park SHO Inspector Rohitash Kumar observed one of the suspects, Mohit, at the hotel during a security check on Thursday night.

The SHO who had previously arrested the suspect in a case of Arms Act, became suspicious and questioned the hotel staff about the suspect’s presence. The staff informed the SHO that the suspect, along with two others, had booked a room on the third floor of the hotel for a day.

The players were residing on the fifth floor and the remaining staff was on the fourth floor. Worried about the cricketers’ safety, the police apprehended the three suspects, Mohit of Bapu Dham Colony, Rohit of Zirakpur and Naveen of Jhajjar, Haryana.

The police then searched their room and car. The car was seized by the police. According to the cops, Mohit was arrested with illegal weapon last year and a case had been registered against him at the IT Park police station. He was also booked in 2020 at Sector 26 police station in a case of assault.

As per police sources, Rohit was booked in a firing incident that took place in 2018 during the birthday celebrations of BJP leader Sehdev Salaria at a restaurant-cum-club named F Bar in Sector 26. Meanwhile, Naveen had a case registered against him by the Panchkula police in 2019.

A police official said during questioning, the suspects revealed that they wanted to get pictures clicked with the cricketers, following which, they booked a room in the hotel to get an easy access.