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Home / Chandigarh / Security tightened across Punjab educational institutions

Security tightened across Punjab educational institutions

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:58 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A series of protests across various educational institutions and circulating rumors within the student community have prompted police and administration officials to ramp up security and remain vigilant against potential sabotage to handle the security situation in Punjab.

Authorities have advised educational institutions to implement additional safety measures and maintain open communication channels with local law enforcement.

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While institutions like Chitkara University (Banur), Lovely Professional University (Phagwara) have recently witnessed student protests for separate reasons, police are taking no chances across the region.

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Furthermore, in Mohali, B.Com fifth-semester students of Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, staged a protest on Monday against college authorities for delaying their Detailed Mark Sheets for the past two years.

Although no untoward incidents have been reported at Chandigarh University, Ropar Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nanak Singh and Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma visited the Gharuan campus to hold constructive talks with the management.

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Explaining the rationale behind the visit on social media, Mohali police officials wrote: “With the aim of further improving the safety, welfare and campus environment of students, DIG Ropar Range and Mohali SSP held a meeting with CU management. Discussions were held regarding ensuring student safety, creating a safe and comfortable environment and further strengthening mutual cooperation and coordination between the police and the university management.” At Chitkara University—where a two-day protest rocked the campus over alleged rumors of a student’s death—Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Chahal visited the site on Sunday.  A DSP-rank official shared a message on the social media handle of SAS Nagar police advising college and university students to contact the SHO of the nearest police station if their administrative complaints are not resolved to their satisfaction.

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