Seeing father lift IGPL title most cherishable moment of my life, says Harjai Milkha Singh

For 15-year old golfer Harjai Milkha Singh watching his father and India’s iconic golfer Jeev Milkha Singh lifting the latest IGPL title, winning his first in the last 13 years, was the most precious moment to live and cherish for the rest of his life.

Advertisement

As the father-son duo carry forward the family legacy of former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh and captain of the Indian volleyball women’s team Nirmal Kaur, Jeev holds upon the emotions of being at the centrestage for making his son Harjai, a successful golfer, just like his parents (Milkha and Nirmal) nurtured him for becoming one of India’s greatest golfing legends — especially during the era when golf was not so popular in the country and had limited resources.

Advertisement

Just a few weeks back, Jeev ended a 13-year title drought after securing the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka with a perfect finish to the inaugural season of the event. “It was emotional to have a trophy in one hand and watching my son, who I want to be a successful golfer. I remember, mom (Nirmal Milkha Singh) taking him (Harjai) to a golf course when he was barely four. I asked him to drop the idea as he won’t be allowed on the greens. She just snubbed me and took him to the course. On his return, Harjai was as excited as I was in my childhood days…enough to reveal that he loved the sport,” shared Jeev.

Advertisement

While his achievements need no introduction, Harjai finished the 2025 season with top ranking in his age group. After winning the IGU Northern India Junior Golf and Gujarat State Junior Championship, Harjai recorded at least five top-10 finishes in the domestic circuit, two of them were top three.

“I never realised my grandparents’ achievements until recently. I grew up with them, enjoyed moves and talked about golf. However, it was only by jumping into the competitive sport that I realised my grandparents’ achievements and so did my father,” laughed Harjai, who stands tall at 6’2’’, and played sport like cricket and football before getting serious about golf. He is one of the lucky golfers who gather experience from home.

Advertisement

In the last few seasons, during foreign tours, Jeev was seen caddying Harjai. “He is fun to be with, and also a good mentor when it comes to giving suggestions. I enjoy being with him, he is quite helpful. I was amazed when I saw him wearing the blazer and lifting the IGPL trophy…the happiness was evident, but accompanying him on the greens was always fun as a kid and now as a golfer. We had a lot of fun and I learnt so much from him,” he added.

Though Harjai was introduced to the sport at an early age, he started practising serious golf at 12. He is coached by Jesse Grewal, alongside a foreigner coach and his playing routine includes focus on the basics with Jeev. “It’s not been such a long journey, but yes…this year is crucial. I will be touring Japan and the UK, and will play amateur events, including Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship, at my home greens (Chandigarh Golf Club),” he said.

“It’s a huge responsibility carrying my grandfather’s name and my father’s achievement is really something huge, but I am honoured. It doesn’t add to the pressure, rather it gives me the freedom to perform with confidence. I tried many sports, but in the end picked golf to pursue, so it was purely my decision,” said Harjai.

He also gives 9 out of 10 to his last home season.

“I can’t separate myself from golf. It’s a proud moment watching my son playing the same sport. I try to encourage him the most, but it’s my parents’ achievements and lessons, which motivate my son the most,” Jeev.