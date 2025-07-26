Sehajpreet bags weightlifting gold at Chandigarh meet

The Asmita Weightlifting League, organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Weightlifting Association, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, saw Sehajpreet Kaur lift a total weight of 114kg to finish atop the podium.

Advertisement

Sehajpreet pocketed the gold medal in the youth 58kg event, followed by Simran (82kg) and Jyotsna (53kg) in second and third position, respectively.

In the junior 58kg event, Shagun (103kg), Riya Chaudhary (48kg) and Ekampreet Kaur (35kg) were among the top three positions. In the senior group of the same weight category, Arashdeep Kaur claimed the sole medal.

Advertisement

Kangna (102kg) won the youth 63kg event while Sumit Kaur (168kg) bagged the first place in the junior event, followed by Pooja (35kg). In the senior category, Kajal lifted a total weight to 153kg to win the first position, followed by Riya Sharma (40kg).

The youth 69kg event was won by Sohani (46kg), while Diksha (98kg) won the junior category and Shalini (95kg) bagged the senior category title. Tulsi (115kg) finished second and Sonam (73kg) claimed the third position. In the masters’ event, Sarabjeet Kaur (37kg) won the top spot.

Advertisement

In the youth category of the higher 77kg event, Bedika (120kg) and Naina Bagadi (42kg) won medals, while in the junior category, Heena (212kg) and Himanshi (48kg) excelled. In the senior category, Kritika Rana (215kg) and Himanshi (48kg) won first two positions.

Ananya (171kg), Navpreet Kaur (164kg) and Sanna (161kg) won top positions in the youth +77kg category, while in the junior 86kg event, Jaismeen Kaur (160kg), Chahat (105kg) and Kirandeep Kaur (58kg) were the top performers.

Other news in brief:

Kaushik’s heroics steer Leisure Zone to thrilling victory

A brilliant century from skipper Ankit Kaushik powered Leisure Zone to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Rock Zone, during the UTCA One-Day match.

Batting first, Rock Zone posted 281/4 with the openers Arjit Singh (104) and Ramanjeet Singh (100) stitching a 192-run partnership to lay a solid foundation for their side.

Chiraz Singh (2/55) was the pick of the bowlers from the fielding side.

In reply, Hartejassvi Kapoor (4/56) rocked the Leisure Zone top order and reduce the side to 127/5.

However, Kaushik led a remarkable recovery for his side. He scored a match-defining 125 that included six boundaries and six sixes and guided the team to 239/7 before his dismissal.

Later, an unbeaten Saksham Singh Salaria (42) held his nerve to finish the chase with an unbeaten knock. In the end, Leisure Zone sealed the win with four balls to spare.

Jaspal-Ramanpal top rowing trials

Chandigarh: The pair of Jaspal Singh and Ramanpal Singh clocked 3:33.09s to top the time trials, in the Light Weight Double Scull event, meant to select the local rowing team for the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, to be held in Srinagar. Gulshan Kumar & Karamchand Gandhi (3:42.90s) remained second, while the pair of Ahaan Bishnoi and Aayush Bishnoi (4:45.66s) finished at third position.

Chauhan Cricket Academy log win

Chandigarh: In the inaugural Thakur Mulkh Raj Lalotra U-14 Memorial Cricket League, Chauhan Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, defeated Vikram Juniors by 130 runs. Batting first, the Zirakpur team posted 175/6 with the help of Meen (80), Rayan (32) and Karmveer Singh (14).Suvir Mohan claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Zorawar Singh Grewal claimed one. In reply, Vikram Juniors team bundled out at 45 in 9.5 overs. Agamdeep Singh (13) and Aadvik Singla (11) scored major share. Yash claimed 5/15, while Meen took 2/6.

TT tourney to be held from Aug 1

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Table Tennis Tournament will organise the UTT 1st State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament from August 1 to 3, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. The meet will be organised in events including, cadets or Under-11, Under-13, Under-15; Under- 17 and U-19 categories. The interested can submit their entries at the tournament venue before July 26.