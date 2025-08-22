Sehar clinches squash title

Local squash player, Sehar Nayar, posted a dominant run at the All India Matunga Gymkhana Squash Championship, winning the tournament without losing a match.

The youngster emerges as the title winner in the girls’ U-17 category of the championship. In the summit clash, she posted a 11-9 11-7 11-3 victory over Saanvi Kalanki to lift the trophy. A student of Vivek High School, she had in June won the Telangana Squash Championship.