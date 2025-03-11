DT
Sehwag’s brother gets bail in 2-yr-old case

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
A local court has granted bail to Vinod Sehwag, brother of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who arrested in a case registered in Manimajra Police station two years ago under Section 174 A (punishes people who don’t appear in court when required) of IPC.

The police arrested Vinod Sehwag on February 28, 2025, in connection of the case registered on the complaint of an ASI of PO summon staff of the Chandigarh Police in 2023.

The complainant said an industry owner had filed a complaint under Section 138 of NI Act against Vinod Shewag and two other persons of a company before a local court.

As per the complainant, the cheques issued by the company were dishonoured by the bank.

During the proceedings in the court the accused remained absent and they were declared proclaimed persons.

