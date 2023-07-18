Seized drugs destroyed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

The Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) today disposed of around 228.504 kg of drugs seized in 64 NDPS cases registered across eight police stations in Chandigarh. Among the destroyed drugs were large quantities of heroin, charas, poppy husk, ice, banned capsules and vials.

The committee comprising SP (Headquarters and Crime) Ketan Bansal, DSP (Crime) Udaypal Singh and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Superintendent Meera Kumari Meena disposed of the narcoctis as per the standard procedure at the Punjab Chemical Corporation Limited, Dera Bassi through an incinerator installed in the plant.