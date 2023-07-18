Seized drugs destroyed

Chandigarh, July 17
The Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) today disposed of around 228.504 kg of drugs seized in 64 NDPS cases registered across eight police stations in Chandigarh. Among the destroyed drugs were large quantities of heroin, charas, poppy husk, ice, banned capsules and vials.
The committee comprising SP (Headquarters and Crime) Ketan Bansal, DSP (Crime) Udaypal Singh and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Superintendent Meera Kumari Meena disposed of the narcoctis as per the standard procedure at the Punjab Chemical Corporation Limited, Dera Bassi through an incinerator installed in the plant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained
3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...