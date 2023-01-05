Selection from state services to IAS: Put record of panel meetings in sealed cover, says CAT Bench

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The local Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the Secretary, UPSC, the Centre and the Chief Secretary of Punjab to put the whole record of the meetings of the selection committee held for recommending the names of the Punjab State Civil Services officers for promotion to the Indian Administrative Services in a sealed cover forthwith.

The tribunal has also directed the respondents to produce the record in original in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing fixed for January 16. The tribunal has passed the order on an application filed by Tej Kumar Goyal through counsel Rohit Seth.

In the application, Goyal has demanded for the appointment of a local Commissioner forthwith to seal the entire record of the selection committee’s meetings and recommendations dated September 20 and October 27, 2022, for the select list of year 2020 against five determined vacancies for promoting the Punjab State Civil Service Officers to the Indian Administrative Services as there is a serious apprehension of tampering with the record in view of alleged blatant illegality and procedural impropriety committed by them with the sole motive of ousting the applicant at behest of some vested interests.

Seth said a selection committee meeting was held on September 20, 2022, which recommended the name of the applicant and his name appeared at serial No.1 of the recommendations.

The counsel further submitted that as per first selection committee meeting, the applicant was assessed as “Very Good” whereas as per the second selection committee meeting held on October 27, 2022, he has been assessed as “Good”.

The counsel submits that the impugned notification dated November 25, 2022, has been issued on the basis of recommendations of the second meeting of the selection committee.

The counsel for the respondents submitted the second meeting of the selection committee was held in continuation of the first one. He also submitted that the Punjab Government had not received recommendations of the first selection committee meeting.

After hearing of the arguments, the tribunal said, “From the record, it is crystal clear that the first selection committee meeting was held on September 20, 2022, and has made recommendations and there is no question of continuation of earlier selection committee meeting. So prima facie, the applicant has been able to make out a case in his favour. However, since notification date November 25, 2022, has already been issued, in such a situation, any selection qua respondent No.5, made by the respondents shall be subject to a final outcome of this OA.”