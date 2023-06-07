Selection process of clerks under reserved OBC category challenged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has issued notices for August 18, 2023 to the UT Administration on an application filed by Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Shubham Kumar who challenged selection and appointment process of clerks under the reserved OBC category.

Shubham Kumar, working in the office of Executive Engineer, Electricity (OP) Division No. 2, UT, has filed an application through advocates Nitin Sharma and Vinod Kumar Sharma.

Shubham said he was one of the candidates who were selected during the recruitment done in 2018 for the posts of clerk. An advertisement was floated by the UT on October 12, 2015, for various posts, including 253 posts of clerk (all departments - Common Cadre) in the pay scale of Rs 10,300-34,800+3,200 grade pay in the Chandigarh Administration, and 42 posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in the Engineering Department - Electricity Wing, UT, in the pay scale of Rs 6,400-20,200+3,400 grade pay.

He had applied for both posts of clerk and LDC as per clause 7 of the advertisement and further on clearance of written and typing test, he was appointed as the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in the Electricity Wing, UT, on a regular basis vide letter dated November 15, 2018.

He joined the Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department, UT, on December 3, 2018. He alleged that the department of personnel did not issue any merit list/consolidated merit list and cut-off list (category wise) online or offline till date, which was against the recruitment process.

Shubham said he applied under the OBC category for the post of clerk under the common cadre and a total of 68 posts for OBC candidates were reserved in the advertisement. However, he was not considered under the OBC category for the post of clerk.

He claimed that the department was not giving list of 68 meritorious candidates, along with the result, who were selected under the OBC category despite the fact that it had been asked numerous times under the RTI.

He also claimed that 155 persons were working against the total number of 140 unreserved posts. He also filed a complaint before the authorities in this regard.

He said appointing him as Lower Division Clerk instead of clerk (common cadre), 2015, did not only deprive him of his fundamental right of equality but also smacks of some favouritism to the appointed candidates and amounts to discrimination. He also requested the tribunal to issue directions to respondents to bring all record pertaining to 140 posts of unreserved category and 68 posts under the OBC category and further direction to respondents to consider his claim against 20 vacant posts of clerk under the OBC category in the common cadre, 2015.