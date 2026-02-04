DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Self-defence essential life skill: Kataria

Self-defence essential life skill: Kataria

Was addressing valedictory ceremony of self-defence training workshop

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Students of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, Chandigarh, show a punch gesture after the valedictory ceremony of the Self-Defence Training Workshop at the university on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria while addressing 60 BDS students and five faculty members described self-defence as an essential life skill that built confidence, alertness and courage. He was speaking at a workshop organised by the Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, in collaboration with the Swayam Self-Defence Training Team of Chandigarh Police here today.

Kataria addressed the valedictory ceremony of a self-defence training workshop at the Law Auditorium here. He emphasized that self-defense was not merely a physical skill, but an essential one, particularly for students and young women. He stated that such training enhances self-confidence, mental alertness, courage and the ability to take timely decisions in challenging situations.

The university Vice-Chancellor, Renu Vig, said the university remained committed to holistic development of students. She referred to the strong academic performance of women students and the parallel focus on sports, yoga, community outreach and school engagement programmes.

Soft skills course

The central placement cell in collaboration with the University Business School, Panjab University, organised the valedictory session of its 30-hour value-added course titled “Career Catalyst: Mastering Soft Skills for the Modern Workplace.” The programme has been conducted consistently for the past four years.

