Self-employment camp at RBU

Mohali, April 18
A free self-employment camp was organised by the Rayat Bahra University and Cordia Group of Institutes in collaboration with the District Employment Office, Fatehgarh Sahib on the Cordia campus of the RBU. It got an enthusiastic response from the local youth of the area seeking to benefit from the self-employment schemes of the Punjab Government. A free medical camp organised by the Bahra Super Specialty Hospital was also a big draw.
