Self-enumeration for Phase II of Census in Chandigarh from January 10

Self-enumeration for Phase-II of Census 2027 will be conducted in Chandigarh from January 10 to 24, followed by population enumeration from January 25 to February 28. A revisional round will be held from March 1 to 5.

The 3rd State-Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCCC)-cum-Principal Census Officer (PCO) Conference on Phase-II was held under the chairmanship of UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad.

Dr Navjot Khosa, Director, Census Operations, Chandigarh, gave a presentation on Phase-II, highlighting its key aspects, operational requirements and the UT administration’s preparedness. She also briefed participants on the progress of Phase-I (houselisting and housing census) and preparations for population enumeration.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Secretary stressed data accuracy, meticulous planning and coordination among departments. He directed officials to encourage citizens to opt for self-enumeration through awareness campaigns and outreach efforts. He also asked departments to complete preparations in time and extend necessary support to the Census authorities.

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The conference reviewed administrative arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exercise. Officials were urged to ensure effective coordination and timely implementation of their responsibilities.